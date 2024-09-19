Left Menu

Adani Group Donates Rs 25 Crore for Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Adani Group, through the Adani Foundation, has donated Rs 25 crore to aid Andhra Pradesh in recovery efforts following severe floods. The contribution was publicly supported by Chairman Gautam Adani and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited. State and Union officials are actively engaged in relief efforts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Karan Adani (Image: X/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group, via its CSR arm Adani Foundation, has pledged Rs 25 crore to support flood-stricken Andhra Pradesh. Chairman Gautam Adani expressed his concern on X, emphasizing solidarity with the residents and commending the efforts of the Adani Foundation in contributing to the relief initiatives. He shared a photograph of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alongside Karan Adani.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, also posted on X, stating, 'Privileged to contribute towards the relief efforts led by Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM. Our hearts are with the people as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods.' The flood waters have now subsided, and residents in the affected areas have been relocated to relief camps. Indian armed forces have been deployed to facilitate relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been actively inspecting various flood-affected regions. He has met with affected individuals, promising comprehensive support to help them restore normalcy. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also involved, with Chouhan submitting a preliminary damage report following his tours of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

