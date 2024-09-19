Taliban Administration Controls Afghan Embassies Three Years On

The Taliban administration now controls 39 Afghan embassies and consulates worldwide, three years after its takeover of Afghanistan and the collapse of the Western-backed government, according to the acting foreign ministry on Thursday.

No international governments have formally recognized the Taliban administration, although China and the United Arab Emirates have accepted its ambassadors. Western nations, including the United States, demand changes to women's rights and education access before considering formal recognition.

The Taliban insists it respects rights based on its interpretation of Islamic law and claims that banking restrictions and lack of recognition hamper its economy. The organization has appointed diplomats to various embassies, including in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, and Pakistan, while sending diplomats to 11 countries over the past year, including Russia and Iran.

