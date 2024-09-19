Left Menu

Taliban Administration Controls Afghan Embassies Three Years On

Three years after taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban administration manages 39 Afghan embassies globally. Despite lacking formal recognition from most international governments, the Taliban has appointed diplomats to key embassies. The administration claims that restrictions on banking and lack of recognition hinder economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:58 IST
Taliban Administration Controls Afghan Embassies Three Years On

The Taliban administration now controls 39 Afghan embassies and consulates worldwide, three years after its takeover of Afghanistan and the collapse of the Western-backed government, according to the acting foreign ministry on Thursday.

No international governments have formally recognized the Taliban administration, although China and the United Arab Emirates have accepted its ambassadors. Western nations, including the United States, demand changes to women's rights and education access before considering formal recognition.

The Taliban insists it respects rights based on its interpretation of Islamic law and claims that banking restrictions and lack of recognition hamper its economy. The organization has appointed diplomats to various embassies, including in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, and Pakistan, while sending diplomats to 11 countries over the past year, including Russia and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024