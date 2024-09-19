Tragedy Strikes in Raigad: Three Killed in Motorcycle-Bus Collision

Three persons were tragically killed in Maharashtra's Raigad district after their motorcycle collided with a school bus, a police official confirmed on Thursday.

The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday near Parali village as the school bus was en route from Ghotavade to Pali, the official said.

The motorcycle, reportedly attempting to overtake a car, crashed into the bus. The victims have been identified as Vilas Ghogare, Monesh Waghmare, and Nemnath Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)