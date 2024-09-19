Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Raigad: Three Killed in Motorcycle-Bus Collision

Three people died in a tragic accident in Raigad, Maharashtra, when their motorcycle collided with a school bus. The incident occurred near Parali village. The victims have been identified as Vilas Ghogare, Monesh Waghmare, and Nemnath Jadhav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alibag | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:15 IST
Three persons were tragically killed in Maharashtra's Raigad district after their motorcycle collided with a school bus, a police official confirmed on Thursday.

The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday near Parali village as the school bus was en route from Ghotavade to Pali, the official said.

The motorcycle, reportedly attempting to overtake a car, crashed into the bus. The victims have been identified as Vilas Ghogare, Monesh Waghmare, and Nemnath Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

