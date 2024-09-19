Left Menu

NAR-INDIA Makes Waves at IREC 2024: Bridging Borders and Building Global Opportunities

NAR-INDIA, the largest real estate association in India, left a significant mark at The International Real Estate Conference (IREC) 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. Under the theme 'Bridging Borders, Building Opportunities,' the delegation showcased India's booming real estate market, fostering global connections and securing new avenues for international collaboration.

Updated: 19-09-2024 17:53 IST
NAR-INDIA Strengthens International Ties for Real Estate Sector at IREC 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. Image Credit: ANI
The delegation, led by Chairman Sumanth Reddy and Vice Chairman & Chair Global Tarun Bhatia, played a pivotal role in the conference. They participated in leadership meetings, study tours, and discussions with key real estate figures worldwide. The presence of notable attendees like NAR-USA President Kevin Sears and others emphasized the importance of international partnerships, focusing on global collaboration and future strategies for the real estate industry.

The presentation 'India: Overview & Opportunities' generated significant interest among international realtors, drawing attention to India's growing real estate market. The final day of IREC 2024 explored emerging global markets, highlighting the need for technology, innovation, and effective communication in the industry. NAR-INDIA's participation underscored its commitment to elevating the Indian real estate sector on the global stage.

