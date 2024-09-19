Wall Street Poised for Record High Amid Fed Rate Cuts
Wall Street is projected to rise, with the S&P 500 set to hit a new record after the Federal Reserve announced a rate cut. Key stocks, including Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet, showed premarket gains. Futures for indices such as the Russell 2000 surged as investors anticipate further rate cuts.
Wall Street appeared ready for a significant rally on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 on the verge of reaching a record high following the Federal Reserve's decision to initiate its easing cycle with a half-percentage point reduction, projecting additional cuts in the near future.
Growth stocks sensitive to interest rates, which have powered much of this year's rally, saw positive movement: Microsoft added 1.6%, while Meta and Alphabet each advanced 2.4% in premarket trading. Semiconductor stocks also gained traction; Nvidia rose 3.3%, Advanced Micro Devices increased 3.6%, and Broadcom surged 3.8%, boosting the broader market.
At 08:36 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis were up 470 points or 1.13%, S&P 500 E-minis increased by 89.75 points or 1.58%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose by 418.75 points or 2.14%. Futures tracking the Russell 2000 index saw a 2.7% uptick, reaching levels last observed on July 31. This new lower-interest-rate environment could result in reduced operating costs and higher profits for companies reliant on credit.
