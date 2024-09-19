Left Menu

Wall Street Poised for Record High Amid Fed Rate Cuts

Wall Street is projected to rise, with the S&P 500 set to hit a new record after the Federal Reserve announced a rate cut. Key stocks, including Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet, showed premarket gains. Futures for indices such as the Russell 2000 surged as investors anticipate further rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:36 IST
Wall Street appeared ready for a significant rally on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 on the verge of reaching a record high following the Federal Reserve's decision to initiate its easing cycle with a half-percentage point reduction, projecting additional cuts in the near future.

Growth stocks sensitive to interest rates, which have powered much of this year's rally, saw positive movement: Microsoft added 1.6%, while Meta and Alphabet each advanced 2.4% in premarket trading. Semiconductor stocks also gained traction; Nvidia rose 3.3%, Advanced Micro Devices increased 3.6%, and Broadcom surged 3.8%, boosting the broader market.

At 08:36 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis were up 470 points or 1.13%, S&P 500 E-minis increased by 89.75 points or 1.58%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose by 418.75 points or 2.14%. Futures tracking the Russell 2000 index saw a 2.7% uptick, reaching levels last observed on July 31. This new lower-interest-rate environment could result in reduced operating costs and higher profits for companies reliant on credit.

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

