Left Menu

FATF Lauds India's Combat Against Money Laundering, Calls for Stronger Prosecution

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) commended India's efforts in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, citing several sources of information, particularly open-source inputs. However, the FATF urges India to enhance prosecution efforts. The body also noted significant resource improvements for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and projected a need for further increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:48 IST
FATF Lauds India's Combat Against Money Laundering, Calls for Stronger Prosecution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has praised India's ongoing battle against money laundering and terrorist financing, highlighting the country's use of various open-source platforms to identify potential cases. The FATF urged India to bolster its prosecution processes to ensure more robust enforcement of financial crimes.

According to the FATF's latest mutual evaluation report, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) primarily relies on information from the general public, media reports, and social media comments to identify potential money laundering activities. The report disclosed that ED's investigations have steadily increased each year, thanks to improved input from these sources.

The FATF stressed the need for further resource allocation for the ED, noting that its manpower has already increased by nearly 50% since 2018. The report projected a further three-fold increase in resources over the next five years to tackle the growing volume and complexity of money laundering investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024