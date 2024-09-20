Squirrel Shenanigans: UK Train Cancelled Due to Unlikely Passenger
A train in Britain was cancelled after a pair of squirrels boarded and one refused to get off. The incident forced the Great Western Railway service from Reading to terminate before reaching Gatwick Airport.
The incident, which occurred on a Saturday, disrupted the 08:54 (0754 GMT) Great Western Railway service from Reading in southern England, forcing it to terminate prematurely.
As a result, the train was unable to reach its scheduled destination, Gatwick Airport, impacting numerous passengers.
