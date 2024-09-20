Squirrel Shenanigans: UK Train Cancelled Due to Unlikely Passenger

A train in Britain was unexpectedly cancelled when a pair of squirrels boarded, and one stubbornly refused to disembark.

The incident, which occurred on a Saturday, disrupted the 08:54 (0754 GMT) Great Western Railway service from Reading in southern England, forcing it to terminate prematurely.

As a result, the train was unable to reach its scheduled destination, Gatwick Airport, impacting numerous passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)