ADB Approves $50M Loan for Water Resource Management and Climate Resilience in Meghalaya, India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $50 million loan aimed at enhancing water resources management, improving access to water, and increasing community resilience to climate change impacts in Meghalaya, India.

"The project aligns with the Meghalaya State Water Policy 2019, which focuses on sustainable development and integrated water resource management through a participatory approach," said Vikas Goyal, ADB Senior Project Officer for Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development. "It will strengthen the capacity of districts to manage water resources and introduce water storage structures, ensuring water security while building climate resilience for communities."

The initiative, known as the Climate-Adaptative Community-Based Water-Harvesting Project, will create a comprehensive water-harvesting system (WHS) master plan that incorporates gender and social inclusion, weather patterns, and disaster risk management. This plan will guide the development of localized water security strategies managed by village employment councils (VEC), watershed management committees (WMC), and water users associations (WUA). Key components of the project include:

Construction of Water Storage Facilities: A total of 532 water-storage structures will be built across 12 districts. These facilities will feature climate-resilient designs to effectively capture and manage heavy rainfall and flash floods during the monsoon season. The stored water will provide essential irrigation during the dry winter months, while also aiding in flood management.

Irrigation Development: The project aims to develop at least 3,000 hectares of irrigated land for farmers, improving agricultural productivity.

Infrastructure Enhancements: Small multipurpose reservoirs will be constructed or upgraded, along with the establishment of 50 weather stations for data collection and monitoring.

Climate-Smart Practices: The initiative will introduce micro-irrigation systems in Garo, Jaintia, and Khasi regions, along with pilot testing of renewable energy microhydropower in three WHS locations.

ADB will also assist in strengthening the capacity of the Meghalaya State Watershed and Wasteland Development Agency and the Soil and Water Conservation Department in effective water resource planning, operation, and management. Training will be provided to VEC, WMC, and WUA members on climate-resilient agricultural practices and alternative livelihoods. Special attention will be given to training women farmers to enhance productivity in irrigated agriculture, including horticulture and fisheries.

This project represents a significant investment in Meghalaya's future, aiming to ensure sustainable water management while enhancing the resilience of communities against the adverse effects of climate change.