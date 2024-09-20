Left Menu

Polish Army Helicopter Pilots Transition Combat Skills to Flood Relief

Polish army helicopter pilots have repurposed their combat training to tackle severe flooding in central Europe. Their skills in rescue flights, transporting heavy loads, and damage assessment have been crucial in flood relief efforts. Lieutenant Colonel Piotr Ciechan highlights the similarities between combat and flood missions, emphasizing the importance of protecting the people and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:23 IST
Polish army helicopter pilots are leveraging their combat training to address severe flooding that has wrought havoc across central Europe.

Residents in many towns face devastation with possessions and debris lining the streets, but some areas of Poland have been spared the worst, thanks to emergency services and volunteers. Lieutenant Colonel Piotr Ciechan, commander of the special operations air unit, noted the parallels between military training and flood relief missions.

"We are trained in rescue flights, landing flights, and transporting heavy loads... in this case those skills are being used," he said. Helicopters are being used to lower sandbags into flood defenses, enforce embankments, and seal breaches. Additionally, pilots conduct patrol flights to assess damage and potential threats.

Helicopter pilot Slawomir Kalita expressed the emotional significance of these missions, stating, "I am here to serve my country and serve my people. Whether it's flood relief or combat missions, the emotions are very similar."

(With inputs from agencies.)

