Polish Army Helicopter Pilots Transition Combat Skills to Flood Relief

Polish army helicopter pilots are leveraging their combat training to address severe flooding that has wrought havoc across central Europe.

Residents in many towns face devastation with possessions and debris lining the streets, but some areas of Poland have been spared the worst, thanks to emergency services and volunteers. Lieutenant Colonel Piotr Ciechan, commander of the special operations air unit, noted the parallels between military training and flood relief missions.

"We are trained in rescue flights, landing flights, and transporting heavy loads... in this case those skills are being used," he said. Helicopters are being used to lower sandbags into flood defenses, enforce embankments, and seal breaches. Additionally, pilots conduct patrol flights to assess damage and potential threats.

Helicopter pilot Slawomir Kalita expressed the emotional significance of these missions, stating, "I am here to serve my country and serve my people. Whether it's flood relief or combat missions, the emotions are very similar."

