A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

2025 was a year of contrasts in Indian cricket. The men's team faced challenges in Test cricket, while excelling in ODIs and T20Is. Women cricketers celebrated a historic World Cup win. The year also saw significant shifts in administrative roles and diplomatic tensions affecting cricket relations with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:54 IST
In 2025, Indian cricket experienced a roller coaster of emotions as the men's team faced a tough year in Tests but soared in limited-overs formats. While the men clinched the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, they were left grappling with a major Test defeat to South Africa that exposed their vulnerabilities.

Conversely, the women's team achieved a milestone by winning their first-ever 50-over World Cup, marking a turning point for women's cricket in India. However, amid these sporting highs, diplomatic tensions with Pakistan spilled onto the cricket field, leading to Indian players refusing to accept awards from Pakistani officials.

Off-field developments also shaped the year; leadership changes within the BCCI and state associations promised a new direction, although an IPL celebration tragedy highlighted the urgent need for better infrastructure and crowd management at cricket venues across the country.

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

