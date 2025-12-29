A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

In 2025, Indian cricket experienced a roller coaster of emotions as the men's team faced a tough year in Tests but soared in limited-overs formats. While the men clinched the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, they were left grappling with a major Test defeat to South Africa that exposed their vulnerabilities.

Conversely, the women's team achieved a milestone by winning their first-ever 50-over World Cup, marking a turning point for women's cricket in India. However, amid these sporting highs, diplomatic tensions with Pakistan spilled onto the cricket field, leading to Indian players refusing to accept awards from Pakistani officials.

Off-field developments also shaped the year; leadership changes within the BCCI and state associations promised a new direction, although an IPL celebration tragedy highlighted the urgent need for better infrastructure and crowd management at cricket venues across the country.