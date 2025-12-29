Left Menu

Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

A Navi Mumbai resident was deceived out of Rs 32 lakh with a fake job offer at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. The police have charged Rishabh Rajesh Mhatre with cheating and forgery after he allegedly coaxed the victim with falsified recruitment documents. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made.

Updated: 29-12-2025 11:53 IST
A 34-year-old Navi Mumbai man has allegedly become the victim of a substantial Rs 32 lakh job scam, according to local authorities on Monday. The offer promised a position at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Police from the Vashi department have filed charges against Rishabh Rajesh Mhatre, a resident of Uran, citing sections 318(4) and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery.

The alleged deception reportedly unfolded between March and December 2024, during which forged recruitment documents for the role of 'Export Assistant Manager' at JNPT were presented to the victim, leading to incremental payments totaling Rs 32 lakh. Despite the victim's compliance, the job failed to materialize, prompting the current investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

