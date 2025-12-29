Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticizes the government following the death of Booth Level Officers during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The deaths have raised questions about the work-related pressures faced by BLOs, as the government intensifies its scrutiny of 'infiltrators' in the electoral process.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised concerns over the increasing number of Booth Level Officers' deaths amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of India's electoral rolls.

Sibal's remarks came after a BLO was found dead in West Bengal, believed to be due to work-related stress linked to the SIR exercise.

This tragic event has sparked debates over the pressures faced by BLOs as they play crucial roles in identifying and removing illegal names from electoral lists as part of the government's initiative against 'infiltrators.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

