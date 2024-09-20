Motwani Jadeja Foundation launches Impact Fellowship to elevate India's social impact leaders globally

PNN New Delhi [India], September 20: The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) Wednesday announced the launch of the Impact Fellowship, an initiative aimed at advancing India's leadership in social innovation globally. This prestigious annual fellowship will provide outstanding Indian social leaders with exceptional opportunities to showcase their impactful work, connect with global networks and enhance their capacity to drive meaningful change.

Fourteen non-profit impact leaders from India will visit New York City this month as part of the inaugural fellowship, representing India at global forums alongside the United Nations General Assembly. Speaking on the launch, Asha Jadeja, President of Motwani Jadeja Foundation, said, "The Impact Fellowship symbolises India's limitless potential and growing leadership in global social innovation. By empowering change-makers, we amplify their voices and nurture the seeds of transformational impact that will resonate across India and beyond. Set against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, this fellowship offers a platform for fellows to engage with global leaders, showcasing India's aspirations for inclusive growth and innovation. Through this fellowship, we aim to build stronger bridges between India and the world."

Despite a robust social sector spending of Rs 23 lakh crore (approximately USD 280 billion) in FY 2023, growing at 13 per cent annually, India's representation in global social impact forums remains modest compared to peers like the US. For instance, while India sends about 50-60 delegates to the World Economic Forum, the US sends over 200, highlighting a disparity in global visibility. The Motwani Jadeja Impact Fellowship, in partnership with Dasra, seeks to close this gap by elevating Indian leaders on the global stage. The fellowship will offer selected leaders from sectors such as education, healthcare and environmental sustainability an immersive week-long experience in New York City during the UNGA and the Dasra Philanthropy Forum. This initiative will enable participants to engage with global stakeholders, access resources and highlight their work on an international platform.

Deval Sanghavi, Co-Founder of Dasra, said, "The Motwani Jadeja Impact Fellowship offers a unique opportunity to elevate India's voice on the global stage and highlights the significant contributions of Indian organisations in addressing pressing global challenges. By connecting our social innovators with international networks, this initiative not only amplifies their impact but also ensures that diverse voices and solutions are represented on a global scale. Watching this vision come to life has been truly inspiring, and I am excited to see the enduring partnerships and transformative collaborations that will emerge from this fellowship." Fellows will showcase their initiatives at several side events during UNGA week, including the Dasra Philanthropy Forum, CGI 2024 Annual Meeting and the Skoll Foundation Reception. This exposure will facilitate collaborations, attract global resources, and drive meaningful, scalable change.

