Sterlite Copper Pioneers LNG Vehicle Deployment to Combat Emissions

Sterlite Copper, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, partners with Green Line Mobility Solutions to deploy LNG vehicles for transportation, aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This initiative substitutes traditional diesel trucks with LNG vehicles, significantly reducing CO2 and particulate matter emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, has formed a strategic partnership with Green Line Mobility Solutions to introduce liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicles for transportation. This collaboration represents a crucial stride in the company's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and adhering to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

''Sterlite Copper ... announced the launch of its LNG vehicles at the flag-off event held at Vedanta's Copper Plant in Silvassa,'' the company said in a statement. The LNG vehicles will transport finished goods to the north zone, replacing traditional diesel trucks in a reverse logistics model.

LNG trucks, known for their ability to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel trucks, contribute to a 90 percent reduction in particulate matter emissions. By transitioning to LNG-powered vehicles, Sterlite Copper has reduced 2.10 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions in fiscal year 2025. Sterlite Copper plays a pivotal role in India's copper production, accounting for 25 percent of the nation's output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

