RBI Bulletin Highlights: Food Price Volatility, Household Consumption, and Energy Transition

The latest RBI Bulletin reveals that food price volatility remains a risk despite retail inflation staying below 4% for two straight months. Household consumption is expected to rise, driven by rural demand revival. The Bulletin also discusses energy transition, noting a surge in clean technology investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:05 IST
  • India

The latest Bulletin from the Reserve Bank of India, released on Friday, highlights that food price volatility remains a critical risk despite retail inflation being below the 4% target for two consecutive months as of August.

Also covered in the September Bulletin is the notion that household consumption is set to grow more rapidly in the second quarter, fueled by a revival in rural demand as headline inflation eases.

Global economic activity is decelerating while the disinflation process remains sluggish, creating unease among monetary policymakers. In India, private consumption and gross fixed investment remained strong, and net exports continued to positively contribute to GDP growth in the first fiscal quarter.

The article also touches on the energy sector, noting an accelerated energy transition driven by substantial clean technology investments. With renewables projected to account for over 50% of global electricity generation by the decade's end, the Bulletin underscores that investment in low-carbon energy needs to significantly outpace fossil fuel funding to achieve a net-zero energy system by 2050.

The views in the Bulletin are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Reserve Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

