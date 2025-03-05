Left Menu

U.S. Exits JETP: A Setback for Global Clean Energy Transition

The U.S. is withdrawing from the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), an initiative assisting developing countries in transitioning from coal to clean energy. Despite the U.S. exit, significant finance remains available for South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam, major recipients of JETP support initially pledged at the 2021 U.N. climate talks.

Updated: 05-03-2025 19:16 IST
The United States is pulling out of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), an initiative aimed at helping developing countries transition from coal-fueled power to cleaner energy sources, according to sources in key partner countries.

Originally initiated at the 2021 U.N. climate talks in Glasgow and comprising a coalition of 10 donor nations, the JETP has so far induced financial commitments for South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Senegal to facilitate their energy transition.

Insiders in South Africa and Vietnam confirmed the U.S. withdrawal, expressing concern over the impact despite assurances of ongoing commitments from other international partners. Financial pledges by the U.S. exceeded $3 billion for initiatives in Southeast Asian nations and $1.063 billion for South Africa.

