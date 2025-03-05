U.S. Exits JETP: A Setback for Global Clean Energy Transition

The United States is pulling out of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), an initiative aimed at helping developing countries transition from coal-fueled power to cleaner energy sources, according to sources in key partner countries.

Originally initiated at the 2021 U.N. climate talks in Glasgow and comprising a coalition of 10 donor nations, the JETP has so far induced financial commitments for South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Senegal to facilitate their energy transition.

Insiders in South Africa and Vietnam confirmed the U.S. withdrawal, expressing concern over the impact despite assurances of ongoing commitments from other international partners. Financial pledges by the U.S. exceeded $3 billion for initiatives in Southeast Asian nations and $1.063 billion for South Africa.

