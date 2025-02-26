South Africa's G20 Priority: Paving the Way for a Just Energy Transition

South Africa's G20 presidency is spotlighting efforts to finance the transition to a low-carbon economy for developing countries, as President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines plans amidst U.S. withdrawal of support.

The Trump administration's cuts to foreign aid have raised concerns over clean energy funding, as major economies like the U.K. redirect funds to defense. South Africa, despite pioneering a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), faces funding challenges in pursuing renewable projects.

Ramaphosa emphasizes the need for more concessional funding and development of carbon markets to combat climate impacts. With Africa housing 30% of the world's critical minerals, South Africa aims to harness this for economic growth and a green transition.

