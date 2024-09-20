Road Cave-ins Disrupt Traffic in Trilokpuri and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg

In a major traffic disruption, portions of two roads, Trilokpuri and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, collapsed, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, police reported on Friday.

Late Thursday evening, the road at Trilokpuri gave way, causing a cycle rickshaw to become trapped in the resulting debris, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The police quickly addressed the situation, repairing the road and restoring normal traffic flow. Meanwhile, commuters were advised to avoid Guru Teg Bahadur Marg due to a cave-in between Roop Nagar and Maurice Nagar Chowk.

