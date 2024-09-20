Road Cave-ins Disrupt Traffic in Trilokpuri and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg
Two roads, Trilokpuri and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, collapsed, disrupting traffic. Trilokpuri's road caved in on Thursday evening. A viral social media video shows a cycle rickshaw stuck in the debris. Police later repaired the road, with normal traffic resumed. Commuters were advised to avoid Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major traffic disruption, portions of two roads, Trilokpuri and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, collapsed, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, police reported on Friday.
Late Thursday evening, the road at Trilokpuri gave way, causing a cycle rickshaw to become trapped in the resulting debris, a video of which has gone viral on social media.
The police quickly addressed the situation, repairing the road and restoring normal traffic flow. Meanwhile, commuters were advised to avoid Guru Teg Bahadur Marg due to a cave-in between Roop Nagar and Maurice Nagar Chowk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How Personality Traits Shape Generation Z's Response to Personalized Social Media Ads
Brazil Divided Over Supreme Court vs. Elon Musk Social Media Feud
Brazil's Supreme Court to Decide on Controversial Suspension of Social Media Platform
SC directs immediate removal of photographs of RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim from all social media platforms.
US News Briefs: AI Reporting, Election Updates, Social Media Influence, and Mental Health Reforms