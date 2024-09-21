IYDF and Fashionable Beauti & Brics Bring Joy to Orphanage
The International Youth Development Foundation and Fashionable Beauti & Brics hosted a charity event at Gandhi Sebasnagh Ashram, Balasore, providing essential supplies and engaging in cultural activities with 33 children. Volunteers reflected on the meaningful experience and committed to ongoing support for the orphanage.
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Fashionable Beauti & Brics to host a charity event at the Gandhi Sebasnagh Ashram orphanage in Balasore, Odisha. The event, held on September 21, aimed at providing essential living and educational supplies to 33 children, while also fostering their growth and confidence through various cultural activities.
The initiative, supported by the orphanage's head, Ms. Basanti Nayak, saw volunteers like Gnana Rout, Mamta Palei, Kadambini Sahoo, and Sumitra Pradhan actively participate. Donations included a variety of essential items such as rice, wheat, cooking oil, lentils, noodles, sugar, vitamins, badminton sets, board games, and educational materials. Specifically, the contributions featured 60 kg of rice, 30 kg of wheat, 15 litres of cooking oil, 15 kg of Haraddal, 10 kg of Butadal, along with 40 notebooks, 40 pens, 40 erasers, 40 pencils, 40 geometry boxes, and 40 drawing books.
The event did not just stop at material donations. Volunteers also organized cultural activities like painting, folk dance, singing competitions, quizzes, and writing contests. These activities provided the children with an opportunity to showcase their talents and boost their confidence and teamwork skills. The joy and creativity displayed by the children reinforced the significance of such charitable endeavors. Volunteers reflected on their heartwarming experience, emphasizing the profound impact of their interactions with the children. They expressed hope for a continued commitment to supporting vulnerable children and praised the IYDF's inspiring mission.
Both IYDF and Fashionable Beauti & Brics reaffirmed their dedication to providing ongoing support to the children of Gandhi Sebasnagh Ashram and other similar ventures. They underscored the importance of such engagements in ensuring the welfare and happiness of these children, aiming for a brighter, more hopeful future.
