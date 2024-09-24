E-Commerce Surge: Festive Season Drives Growth in Inventories Across Various Categories

E-commerce platforms are witnessing a surge in inventory levels in preparation for the upcoming festive season. Data from Unicommerce reveals rapid growth in sectors like footwear, electronic wearables, kitchenware, and home furnishings.

The analysis shows inventory levels have significantly increased between June and August 2024. Footwear inventories have surged by over 55%, and electronic wearables saw a 33% hike. Kitchenware and home furnishings grew by 30% and 26% respectively.

Jewellery and healthy snacks experienced the highest inventory growth, with stocks rising by over 100% and 75% respectively. These efforts are aimed at ensuring prompt deliveries during peak festive demand. Unicommerce CEO Kapil Makhija emphasized the importance of their technology in supporting e-commerce companies during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)