Left Menu

China Takes Strong Measures to Revitalize Property Market

China's central bank announced measures to counter the prolonged downturn in its property market, including slashing reserve requirements and interest rates. The reforms aim to revive the slowing economy impacted by the pandemic and falling home prices. Analysts remain cautious, highlighting the need for further fiscal support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:32 IST
China Takes Strong Measures to Revitalize Property Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank unveiled a series of measures on Tuesday to address the prolonged stagnation in its property market, a key component of the world's second-largest economy. Central bank chief Pan Gongsheng announced a reduction in reserve requirements for banks and lowered interest rates on loans to commercial banks.

These measures, combined with reduced down payments for some property purchases, aim to rejuvenate the sluggish economy. The COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting home prices have deterred many Chinese from spending, undermining government efforts to boost consumption of homes and other high-value items.

The announcement provided a boost to share prices, particularly among real estate developers. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 3.6%, and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 3.4%. However, analysts caution that sustained economic recovery will require more extensive fiscal support from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024