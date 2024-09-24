Left Menu

K2 Infragen Limited: Surpassing Milestones, Driving India's Infrastructure Growth

K2 Infragen Limited, a major Indian infrastructure and EPC company, achieved a 63.3% revenue increase in FY24 and holds a robust Rs 486 Crore order book. The company aims for Rs 450 Crore in revenue by FY26, expanding its reach in India, Africa, and the Middle East with significant projects, including NHAI and Jal Jeevan Mission.

K2 Infragen Limited, a significant player in India's infrastructure and EPC sectors, is set to hold its ninth AGM and first Annual General Meeting (AGM) following its recent NSE Emerge listing on September 25, 2024. In FY24, K2 Infragen showcased outstanding growth with a 63.3% revenue increase and a robust order book valued at Rs 486 Crore. Additionally, their order pipeline has expanded to Rs 900 Crore, highlighting the company's growing momentum in both domestic and international markets.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director of K2 Infragen, stated, ''We are thrilled with how FY24 unfolded for us, as the company demonstrated exceptional operational and financial strength. The warm reception we received from the investor community has been truly memorable. This AGM marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for K2 Infragen, and we are pleased to welcome many new shareholders to our growing family. FY24 was a pivotal year for K2 Infragen, and we are eager to continue building on this momentum in the year ahead.''

K2 Infragen stands at the forefront of several major infrastructure initiatives in India, including NHAI projects and Jal Jeevan Mission initiatives. The company is a key player in road development and water supply infrastructure enhancement across the country. Additionally, K2 Infragen has ventured into the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Railway sectors, significantly contributing to the improvement of India's energy infrastructure and meeting the rising demand for electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

