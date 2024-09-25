Left Menu

Volkswagen and IG Metall Face Off Over Pay and Plant Closures

Volkswagen and IG Metall start negotiations over pay and potential plant closures in Germany. Plant closures, a first for the firm, would put it in conflict with the union. Volkswagen argues high energy and labor costs disadvantage it against competitors, pushing its core brand to restructure for competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:52 IST
Volkswagen and IG Metall Face Off Over Pay and Plant Closures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volkswagen and IG Metall have commenced pivotal discussions on wage negotiations and potential factory closures, marking a significant moment for Germany's largest automaker. The specter of closing plants, unprecedented in Volkswagen's German history, has heightened tensions, with IG Metall pledging to resist any such actions.

IG Metall's challenge also includes renegotiating labor contracts for Volkswagen's 130,000 core brand employees in Germany. Earlier, Volkswagen terminated agreements ensuring job security at six plants in western Germany since the mid-1990s. Volkswagen contends that high energy and labor costs in Germany place it at a competitive disadvantage compared to both European and Chinese competitors targeting the electric vehicle market.

Emphasizing the urgency, Volkswagen's personnel chief, Arne Meiswinkel, stated that the brand must reduce costs to remain competitive. He warned that Germany's industrial sector is lagging behind, threatening Volkswagen's market position. As Germany grapples with industrial challenges, other automotive giants like Mercedes-Benz and BMW are also feeling the strain of reduced Chinese demand, leading them to lower profit forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024