Century Real Estate Achieves Rs 450 Crore in Pre-Launch Sales of Ultra-Luxurious Bengaluru Project

Century Real Estate announced on Wednesday that it has sold housing properties worth Rs 450 crore at its new project, 'Codename Built Rare', in Bengaluru. The ultra-luxurious project, spanning over 8.5 acres in Indiranagar, is to be developed in two phases, expecting total revenue of Rs 2,200 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:00 IST
  • India

Century Real Estate announced on Wednesday that it has successfully sold housing properties valued at Rs 450 crore at its new project located in Bengaluru.

The company revealed the launch of an ultra-luxurious venture named 'Codename Built Rare' in Indiranagar, which garnered impressive sales during the pre-launch phase of its phase 1 development.

Spanning 8.5 acres, the project will feature 347 luxurious residences and is estimated to generate Rs 2,200 crore in revenue from both phases.

Managing Director Ravindra Pai emphasized the robust response the company has received within a short timeframe. Construction of phase 1 is already underway.

Founded in 1973 by P Dayananda Pai and P Satish Pai, Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt Ltd boasts a significant land bank exceeding 3,000 acres and a development portfolio of over 20 million square feet, including premium residential and commercial assets, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, and integrated townships across South India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

