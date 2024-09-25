Heavy Rains Force Diversion of 14 Incoming Flights at Mumbai Airport

Heavy rains disrupted operations at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, causing the diversion of 14 incoming flights to other destinations.

According to an airport official, nine flights from IndiGo were among those impacted, diverting to airports in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Udaipur.

Additional diversions included flights from Vistara, Air India, Akasa, and Gulf Air as the city faced waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to the afternoon showers.

(With inputs from agencies.)