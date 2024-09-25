Left Menu

Heavy Rains Force Diversion of 14 Incoming Flights at Mumbai Airport

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, 14 incoming flights were diverted to various airports, affecting carriers like IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, Akasa, and Gulf Air. Disruptions included waterlogging and traffic issues in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:38 IST
Heavy Rains Force Diversion of 14 Incoming Flights at Mumbai Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains disrupted operations at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, causing the diversion of 14 incoming flights to other destinations.

According to an airport official, nine flights from IndiGo were among those impacted, diverting to airports in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Udaipur.

Additional diversions included flights from Vistara, Air India, Akasa, and Gulf Air as the city faced waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to the afternoon showers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024