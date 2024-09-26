Left Menu

Jio-bp Launches 500th EV Charging Station, Marks Major Milestone in India's Green Mobility

Jio-bp, the joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, inaugurated its 500th EV charging station in Mumbai. The company has rapidly expanded its network to 5,000 charging points across India, making it the largest and most reliable EV charging network in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:40 IST
Jio-bp Launches 500th EV Charging Station, Marks Major Milestone in India's Green Mobility
Anant Ambani and Murray Auchincloss, CEO, bp (Photo source: Jio/bp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, jointly inaugurated the 500th EV charging station by Jio-bp at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. This milestone also marks the installation of the 5,000th Jio-bp pulse charging point across India.

Jio-bp has significantly expanded its EV charging network, growing from 1,300 to 5,000 stations in just one year. With 95% of its network consisting of fast-charging stations, the company offers high-speed charging with a 96% uptime, establishing itself as the most reliable EV charging network in India. Jio-bp is the first to introduce 480 KW chargers, providing rapid and efficient charging at various locations, including malls and public parking areas.

Addressing range anxiety through its expanding infrastructure and efficient fast chargers, Jio-bp is leading the drive for electric vehicle adoption in India. Anant M Ambani emphasized Jio-bp's pioneering role in this transformation, citing the company's large network share and rapid growth. Murray Auchincloss added that EV charging is crucial to bp's transition to an integrated energy company, focusing on scale, speed, and strategic locations to offer a seamless customer experience.

With its continuous growth, innovative customer propositions, and commitment to sustainability, Jio-bp is reinforcing its position as the fastest, most widely available, and most reliable EV charging partner in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024