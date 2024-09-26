Jio-bp Launches 500th EV Charging Station, Marks Major Milestone in India's Green Mobility

Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, jointly inaugurated the 500th EV charging station by Jio-bp at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. This milestone also marks the installation of the 5,000th Jio-bp pulse charging point across India.

Jio-bp has significantly expanded its EV charging network, growing from 1,300 to 5,000 stations in just one year. With 95% of its network consisting of fast-charging stations, the company offers high-speed charging with a 96% uptime, establishing itself as the most reliable EV charging network in India. Jio-bp is the first to introduce 480 KW chargers, providing rapid and efficient charging at various locations, including malls and public parking areas.

Addressing range anxiety through its expanding infrastructure and efficient fast chargers, Jio-bp is leading the drive for electric vehicle adoption in India. Anant M Ambani emphasized Jio-bp's pioneering role in this transformation, citing the company's large network share and rapid growth. Murray Auchincloss added that EV charging is crucial to bp's transition to an integrated energy company, focusing on scale, speed, and strategic locations to offer a seamless customer experience.

With its continuous growth, innovative customer propositions, and commitment to sustainability, Jio-bp is reinforcing its position as the fastest, most widely available, and most reliable EV charging partner in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)