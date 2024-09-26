Left Menu

Daniel Ricciardo Exits Red Bull Team

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will immediately leave the Red Bull team, as confirmed by the official Formula One website. The team expressed their gratitude to Ricciardo on X, and New Zealander Liam Lawson is expected to replace him for the upcoming six races of the season.

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will leave the RB team with immediate effect, the official Formula One website reported on Thursday.

The Italy-based team also posted a thank you message on X, saying that Ricciardo would be missed "but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family".

New Zealander Liam Lawson is expected to replace Ricciardo for the remaining six races of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

