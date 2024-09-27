IYDF and Tirupati Designers Light Up Orphanage with Donations and Love
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's, organized a heartfelt event at Pita Sewa Sansthan Trust Orphanage on September 20, 2024. They provided essential supplies and comfort to 30 orphaned children, creating an environment filled with care and hope.
On September 20, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Tirupati Fiber's & Designer's to host a heartwarming event at the Pita Sewa Sansthan Trust Orphanage in New Delhi, India. The initiative aimed to bring essential supplies and emotional warmth to the 30 children residing in the orphanage.
Led by Priyanshu Yadav and coordinated by Chandra Shekhar Yadav, a dedicated team of volunteers arrived early to prepare the donations. The items provided included skipping ropes, notebooks, coloured pencils, food staples like rice and lentils, and personal care products such as soap and toothpaste. These contributions catered to both the children's educational and daily needs.
The event began at 4 PM, and despite early sunset cancelling some outdoor games, the children's joy remained undimmed. Volunteers distributed food and celebrated one girl's birthday, creating a warm and memorable atmosphere. The staff at the orphanage expressed heartfelt gratitude, underscoring the event's importance in bringing warmth and care to the children's lives.
