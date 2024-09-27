Left Menu

Justice Karol Calls for Tech-Driven Solutions to Combat Illicit Trade at MASCRADE Conference

During the 10th edition of MASCRADE, Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Karol stressed the significant impact of smuggling and counterfeiting on India's economy. He and other speakers called for stronger collaboration, technological innovation, and enhanced consumer awareness to address this growing threat.

10th edition of MASCRADE, organised by FICCI-CASCADE (Photo: FICCI). Image Credit: ANI
Justice Sanjay Karol, a judge of the Supreme Court of India, highlighted the severe repercussions of smuggling and counterfeiting on the country's economy and society during his valedictory address at the 10th MASCRADE conference organized by FICCI-CASCADE. The two-day event concluded with calls for increased collaboration and technological advancements to curb illicit trade.

Justice Karol emphasized how smuggling and counterfeiting compromise economic stability, social security, and national integrity. He remarked, "Smuggling and counterfeiting continue to jeopardize economic stability, social security, and the integrity of our nation. These activities often go unnoticed amid other economic and social issues but nonetheless cause significant damage to legitimate businesses."

He also stressed the importance of technology in fighting these illicit activities, advocating for the use of QR codes to protect consumers. "Social media intermediaries are crucial in this battle. We must strengthen our interstate collaborations, which have thankfully been reinforced internationally over the last decade," he added.

Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court accentuated the enormous economic losses resulting from smuggling and counterfeiting. "These illicit activities affect the everyday lives of citizens and constitute a USD 2 trillion shadow economy," Chawla said, urging uniform action from the legislature, judiciary, and executive branches.

Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Law and Justice, echoed these concerns, citing a UN report which states that illicit trade, including drug trafficking and human trafficking, accounts for 5% of global GDP. She called for a comprehensive strategy focusing on public awareness and coordinated action to combat this menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

