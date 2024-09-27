Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Spending Moderation Hints at Economic Stability

The U.S. consumer spending saw a slightly smaller than expected increase in August, indicating moderate economic growth in Q3. Despite lower inflation over the past 3.5 years, strong wage gains and higher savings are bolstering consumer spending, with the U.S. central bank likely to opt for smaller rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In August, U.S. consumer spending grew by a modest 0.2%, slightly below the anticipated 0.3%, hinting at a tempered economic growth for the third quarter. Inflation saw its smallest annual rise in over three-and-a-half years, according to the latest data from the Commerce Department.

While some moderation is evident, other indicators remain robust. The goods trade deficit narrowed significantly, suggesting sustained economic traction. Despite the dip in spending and inflation data, economists predict the Federal Reserve is unlikely to implement another hefty 50 basis points interest rate cut in November, leaning instead towards smaller reductions.

Consumer spending remains buoyant due to solid wage gains, even with a slowed labor market. This vitality is underscored by revised national accounts data showing stronger wages and a higher savings rate for Q2. Although consumer spending in certain goods sectors dipped, expenditures in services and nondurable goods rose, supporting the ongoing economic momentum.

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

