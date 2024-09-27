Left Menu

Volkswagen Adjusts Annual Outlook Amid Weakening Market Conditions

Volkswagen has downgraded its annual financial outlook for the second time in three months, citing weaker-than-expected performance in its passenger car division and a challenging macroeconomic environment. This adjustment follows similar moves by other major German automakers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW due to decreased demand from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:34 IST
Volkswagen announced on Friday that it has cut its annual financial outlook for the second time in less than three months, citing weaker-than-expected performance in its passenger car division and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

This revised outlook adds to a series of downgrades by Germany's automotive giants, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which have also reduced their annual forecasts recently due to declining demand in China. As a result, Europe's largest carmaker now anticipates a profit margin of around 5.6% in 2024, down from an earlier estimate of 6.5-7% and below the 6.5% forecasted by LSEG.

Volkswagen's sales are expected to decrease by 0.7% to 320 billion euros ($356.7 billion), a stark contrast to the previously expected increase of up to 5%. The company attributed the revised outlook to a challenging market environment and underperformance, particularly from its Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and Tech. Components brands.

