Financial Terminology in Sign Language Boosts Inclusion for Differently-Abled Individuals

Key monetary terms such as mutual funds, IPOs, bonds, and investors have been translated into sign language, boosting accessibility and financial inclusion for differently-abled individuals, according to a senior official.

Disability Affairs Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal stated that the initiative is part of a broader collaboration aimed at making financial systems more accessible to people with hearing impairments, empowering them to fully engage with financial markets.

'The development of these signs opens up new opportunities for the deaf community to participate in financial systems and services,' Aggarwal told PTI.

The newly developed signs include key terms such as 'mutual fund', 'IPO', 'bond', and 'investor', accessible through video demonstrations, he said.

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) has developed these signs for various financial and banking terms. The dictionary is now available through a dedicated website and a free application called 'Sign Learn', he added.

Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Director (Administration) of ISLRTC, mentioned that in addition to financial terms, the centre has partnered with other organizations to expand its dictionary.

Academic terms have been developed with support from NCERT, while STEM vocabulary was created with input from CSIR-IMTECH, Chandigarh. These resources are also available on the Sign Learn platform, Kumar noted.

The ISLRTC has been conducting awareness sessions in various organizations, including Cipla, Infosys, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, he said.

Kumar highlighted that the centre is also working to increase the availability of qualified professionals in the field of sign language by expanding its diploma courses for interpreters and instructors. For the 2024-25 session, 120 deaf students and 90 hearing-impaired students have been admitted, he added.

Furthermore, ISLRTC has signed MoUs with 25 national institutes to expedite the training of ISL interpreters and teachers, helping meet the requirements of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act 2016, the official noted.

To enhance accessibility further, Kumar said the Centre launched a free Video Relay Service (VRS) in July 2023, which has so far been utilized by 1,800 individuals across medical, legal, and educational contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)