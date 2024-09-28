Left Menu

Kirtilals Shines at GJS Nite: Suraj Shantakumar Named 'Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024'

The GJS Nite at the Jio Convention Trade Centre in Mumbai celebrated excellence in the jewellery industry. Suraj Shantakumar of Kirtilals was titled 'Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024,' and the brand secured multiple awards, highlighting their innovation and leadership in jewellery design and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:56 IST
Kirtilals Shines at GJS Nite: Suraj Shantakumar Named 'Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024'
GJS - Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024. Image Credit: ANI

The prestigious GJS Nite, an iconic event of the India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS), was held at the Jio Convention Trade Centre in Mumbai, creating an unforgettable amalgamation of business, entertainment, and celebration. The event spotlighted the exceptional contributions to the jewellery sector, presenting numerous awards that celebrated excellence in design, innovation, and business leadership.

A major highlight of the evening was the honour bestowed upon Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Kirtilals, who was named the 'Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024' by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). This prestigious title recognizes his significant contributions to the gem and jewellery industry. Additionally, Kirtilals received four major awards at the National Jewellery Awards 2024, including:

* Store of the Year (South) for their Gachibowli showroom in Hyderabad * Ring of the Year * Theme-Based Jewellery * Bridal Jewellery of the Year (Colour Stone)

Upon accepting these awards, Suraj Shantakumar expressed, 'It is an absolute honour to be recognized by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). These accolades are a testament to the dedication, craftsmanship, and passion of the entire Kirtilals family. We strive to push the boundaries of creativity while maintaining the highest standards of quality, and I am truly grateful for this recognition.' These awards firmly establish Kirtilals' leadership and innovative spirit in the competitive domain of fine jewellery, continuing a tradition of excellence that has endured for decades.

