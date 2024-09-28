Left Menu

TVS Emerald Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisitions in Bengaluru and Chennai

TVS Emerald has acquired two land parcels in North Bengaluru and Padur, Chennai, with a total revenue potential of Rs 900 crore. The acquisitions highlight the company's commitment to expanding its presence in high-growth areas and catering to the demands of urban homebuyers.

Property developer Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) has acquired two strategic land parcels that promise a combined revenue of Rs 900 crore, the company announced on Saturday.

TVS Emerald, a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd, has purchased a 4-acre plot with a tentative saleable area of half a million sq ft in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru, with a booking potential of Rs 600 crore. Additionally, the company acquired another 4-acre plot in Padur, Chennai, expected to offer a booking value of Rs 300 crore.

"Our dual expansion in Bengaluru and Chennai demonstrates our commitment to delivering premium residential projects in high-growth areas," said TVS Emerald Director and CEO, Sriram Iyer. He further stressed that the Thanisandra project aligns with the rapid development of the region, while the investment in Padur strengthens the company's presence in Chennai, focusing on the evolving needs of urban homebuyers.

