Amor: AI-Powered Luxury Villas Transform Lucknow's Real Estate Landscape

Amor, developed by CCS Infratech, marks a transformative step in Lucknow's real estate sector, unveiling the city's first AI-powered luxury villa community. The project spans approximately 10 acres, featuring 105 villas that seamlessly blend advanced technology with sophisticated architecture and open spaces.

As an avant-garde AI-enabled residential community, Amor offers homes that respond intelligently to the everyday needs of its residents. Each villa is equipped with systems for app- and voice-controlled lighting, climate, energy, and security, aiming to enhance comfort, efficiency, and long-term liveability, setting a new standard for luxury housing in Lucknow.

Beyond its technological appeal, Amor embodies CCS Infratech's vision of making luxury accessible in a Tier-2 city. The development boasts over 30 amenities, including fitness zones, parks, and social spaces, all within a secure environment, thus promising a sustainable and enriched lifestyle for its residents.