Amor: AI-Powered Luxury Villas Transform Lucknow's Real Estate Landscape

CCS Infratech introduces Amor, an AI-powered luxury villa community in Lucknow, promising a blend of intelligent technology and refined architecture. The project includes 105 villas, offering a unique living experience with AI-driven systems and over 30 curated amenities designed for modern comfort and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amor, developed by CCS Infratech, marks a transformative step in Lucknow's real estate sector, unveiling the city's first AI-powered luxury villa community. The project spans approximately 10 acres, featuring 105 villas that seamlessly blend advanced technology with sophisticated architecture and open spaces.

As an avant-garde AI-enabled residential community, Amor offers homes that respond intelligently to the everyday needs of its residents. Each villa is equipped with systems for app- and voice-controlled lighting, climate, energy, and security, aiming to enhance comfort, efficiency, and long-term liveability, setting a new standard for luxury housing in Lucknow.

Beyond its technological appeal, Amor embodies CCS Infratech's vision of making luxury accessible in a Tier-2 city. The development boasts over 30 amenities, including fitness zones, parks, and social spaces, all within a secure environment, thus promising a sustainable and enriched lifestyle for its residents.

