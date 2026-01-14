Record-Breaking Capital Inflows Fuel Growth in Indian Real Estate

The Indian real estate sector hit a historic high last year, with equity capital inflow reaching USD 14.25 billion, a 25% increase, as per CBRE's latest report. Developers and institutional investors remained optimistic about the sector's growth potential.

Land and development sites led with 46% of total investments in 2025, while built-up office assets followed at 28%. Anshuman Magazine of CBRE highlighted the maturing market and rising interest in office and warehousing assets as significant factors.

Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR were the top performers, attracting 24%, 20%, and 11% of capital inflows, respectively, underscoring the trend of domestic and steady foreign capital driving the sector forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)