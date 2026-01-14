Left Menu

Record-Breaking Capital Inflows Fuel Growth in Indian Real Estate

The Indian real estate sector experienced a record equity capital inflow of USD 14.25 billion last year, marking a 25% increase. Dominant investments in land and development reflect market maturity. In 2025, developers led capital deployment at 47%. Major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR attracted significant investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:54 IST
Record-Breaking Capital Inflows Fuel Growth in Indian Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian real estate sector hit a historic high last year, with equity capital inflow reaching USD 14.25 billion, a 25% increase, as per CBRE's latest report. Developers and institutional investors remained optimistic about the sector's growth potential.

Land and development sites led with 46% of total investments in 2025, while built-up office assets followed at 28%. Anshuman Magazine of CBRE highlighted the maturing market and rising interest in office and warehousing assets as significant factors.

Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR were the top performers, attracting 24%, 20%, and 11% of capital inflows, respectively, underscoring the trend of domestic and steady foreign capital driving the sector forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Alle...

 India
2
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
3
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
4
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026