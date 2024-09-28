Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Advocates for Increased Use of Made-in-India Goods

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes the importance of using made-in-India products to reduce imports and boost domestic manufacturing. Speaking at the UP International Trade Show, Goyal highlighted ongoing efforts to establish industrial townships and smart cities, while also celebrating improvements in India's intellectual property rights regime.

Goods
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged for a greater reliance on made-in-India products to promote domestic manufacturing and decrease the nation's imports.

Speaking at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, Goyal noted that one of the 20 approved industrial townships is already sold out, with talks underway for the next phase.

He emphasized that the manufacturing and selling of Indian-made products would boost MSMEs, support the 'One District One Product' scheme, and enhance the nation's self-reliance.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of 12 industrial smart cities, including in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, aiming for an investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

Goyal also praised advances in the country's intellectual property rights regime, citing an increase in patents granted from 6,000 in 2014 to 100,000 last year.

He concluded by stressing the need for utilizing domestically made products to diminish the reliance on foreign goods, thereby benefiting local industries and promoting quality Indian products globally.

