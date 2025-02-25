Govt Strengthens Future-Ready Infrastructure with Smart Cities and Green Highways

In a significant step towards a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready infrastructure ecosystem, the Government of India is spearheading initiatives such as smart cities and green highways. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, highlighted these efforts during his virtual address at the second edition of the Build India Infra Awards 2025 on January 24.

Shri Goyal emphasized that the Union Budget 2025-26 has earmarked a substantial Rs 11.21 trillion for the infrastructure sector. This allocation is set to drive the development of roads, railways, ports, and airports, ensuring seamless mobility and enhancing economic productivity. In addition to bolstering connectivity, this investment aims to generate employment and foster business growth, ultimately improving the quality of life for citizens across the country.

The Minister highlighted the pivotal role of the PM Gati Shakti initiative, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in integrating multimodal transport infrastructure. This program is designed to streamline logistical operations, reduce transportation costs, and maximize economic potential. The initiative embodies a comprehensive approach to infrastructure development, ensuring efficiency in resource utilization and enhanced connectivity between different transport modes.

At the Build India Infra Awards 2025, Shri Goyal acknowledged and celebrated excellence in infrastructure, innovation, and perseverance. He underscored that these awards honor not just individual projects but the collective effort driving India’s transformation. From expansive highways redefining connectivity to state-of-the-art railways fueling economic expansion, world-class ports enhancing trade efficiency, and modern airports strengthening domestic and global linkages—every milestone reflects India’s commitment to progress and development.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister urged industry stakeholders, policymakers, and innovators to continue their collaboration in accelerating infrastructure development. He reiterated that the nation’s infrastructure remains the backbone of its economic growth, and by working together, India can achieve its vision of a connected, sustainable, and prosperous future.