Left Menu

Govt Strengthens Future-Ready Infrastructure with Smart Cities and Green Highways

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, highlighted these efforts during his virtual address at the second edition of the Build India Infra Awards 2025 on January 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:32 IST
Govt Strengthens Future-Ready Infrastructure with Smart Cities and Green Highways
At the Build India Infra Awards 2025, Shri Goyal acknowledged and celebrated excellence in infrastructure, innovation, and perseverance. Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready infrastructure ecosystem, the Government of India is spearheading initiatives such as smart cities and green highways. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, highlighted these efforts during his virtual address at the second edition of the Build India Infra Awards 2025 on January 24.

Shri Goyal emphasized that the Union Budget 2025-26 has earmarked a substantial Rs 11.21 trillion for the infrastructure sector. This allocation is set to drive the development of roads, railways, ports, and airports, ensuring seamless mobility and enhancing economic productivity. In addition to bolstering connectivity, this investment aims to generate employment and foster business growth, ultimately improving the quality of life for citizens across the country.

The Minister highlighted the pivotal role of the PM Gati Shakti initiative, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in integrating multimodal transport infrastructure. This program is designed to streamline logistical operations, reduce transportation costs, and maximize economic potential. The initiative embodies a comprehensive approach to infrastructure development, ensuring efficiency in resource utilization and enhanced connectivity between different transport modes.

At the Build India Infra Awards 2025, Shri Goyal acknowledged and celebrated excellence in infrastructure, innovation, and perseverance. He underscored that these awards honor not just individual projects but the collective effort driving India’s transformation. From expansive highways redefining connectivity to state-of-the-art railways fueling economic expansion, world-class ports enhancing trade efficiency, and modern airports strengthening domestic and global linkages—every milestone reflects India’s commitment to progress and development.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister urged industry stakeholders, policymakers, and innovators to continue their collaboration in accelerating infrastructure development. He reiterated that the nation’s infrastructure remains the backbone of its economic growth, and by working together, India can achieve its vision of a connected, sustainable, and prosperous future.

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025