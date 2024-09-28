Israeli Strike Near Beirut Airport Sparks Concern

An Israeli strike targeted an industrial area just 500 meters from Beirut airport buildings, marking the closest attack to the airport yet, a security source informed Reuters.

The hit location contained numerous car repair garages. Middle East Airlines' CEO Mohammad al-Hout confirmed normal airport operations despite the nearby strike.

Al-Hout reassured, 'The Beirut airport is not being targeted, and there are no weapons present there.'

(With inputs from agencies.)