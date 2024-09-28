Israeli Strike Near Beirut Airport Sparks Concern
An Israeli strike hit an industrial area near Beirut airport, the closest impact to the airport so far. The targeted area contained car repair garages. Middle East Airlines' boss stated the airport remains operational and is not a weapons site.
An Israeli strike targeted an industrial area just 500 meters from Beirut airport buildings, marking the closest attack to the airport yet, a security source informed Reuters.
The hit location contained numerous car repair garages. Middle East Airlines' CEO Mohammad al-Hout confirmed normal airport operations despite the nearby strike.
Al-Hout reassured, 'The Beirut airport is not being targeted, and there are no weapons present there.'
