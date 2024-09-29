Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Six Killed, Dozens Injured
A tragic collision between a bus and a truck in Maihar district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in six deaths and nearly 20 injuries. The bus, en route from Prayagraj to Nagpur, collided with a parked truck. Six seriously injured individuals were referred to Satna for treatment.
A tragic collision between a bus and a truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh has led to six fatalities and left nearly 20 others injured, according to local police.
The bus, which was traveling from Prayagraj to Nagpur, collided with a parked stone-laden dumper truck around 11 pm on Saturday near the Nadan Dehat police station, approximately 25 kilometers from the district headquarters.
The Superintendent of Police in Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal, informed PTI that six of the injured are in serious condition and have been referred to Satna for treatment, while the others are receiving medical care in Maihar and Amarpatan hospitals. Senior officials promptly arrived at the scene to initiate a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
