Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Six Killed, Dozens Injured

A tragic collision between a bus and a truck in Maihar district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in six deaths and nearly 20 injuries. The bus, en route from Prayagraj to Nagpur, collided with a parked truck. Six seriously injured individuals were referred to Satna for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maihar | Updated: 29-09-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 02:24 IST
Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Six Killed, Dozens Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision between a bus and a truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh has led to six fatalities and left nearly 20 others injured, according to local police.

The bus, which was traveling from Prayagraj to Nagpur, collided with a parked stone-laden dumper truck around 11 pm on Saturday near the Nadan Dehat police station, approximately 25 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The Superintendent of Police in Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal, informed PTI that six of the injured are in serious condition and have been referred to Satna for treatment, while the others are receiving medical care in Maihar and Amarpatan hospitals. Senior officials promptly arrived at the scene to initiate a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024