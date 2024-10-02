Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon Amid Warnings and Precautions

Taiwan shut down schools, offices, and financial markets on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights, in anticipation of the approach of Typhoon Krathon. Despite its weakening state, the storm is expected to bring storm surges and torrential rain.

Kaohsiung, a key port city in the storm's path, urged residents to stay home and avoid coastal and mountainous areas. Officials recalled the devastation caused by Typhoon Thelma in 1977, reinforcing precautionary measures.

More than 10,000 people were evacuated, particularly in the south and east. The storm's impact prompted widespread caution, harking back to previous typhoons. Taiwan's defence ministry has mobilized over 38,000 troops as the island braces for Krathon's landfall.

