Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon Amid Warnings and Precautions
Taiwan shut down schools, offices, and financial markets as Typhoon Krathon, though weakening, approached. Officials in Kaohsiung issued warnings reminiscent of 1977's deadly Typhoon Thelma. Despite the storm's reduced strength, threats of strong winds and rain persisted. Over 10,000 people were evacuated, with significant preparation and caution evident across the island.
Taiwan shut down schools, offices, and financial markets on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights, in anticipation of the approach of Typhoon Krathon. Despite its weakening state, the storm is expected to bring storm surges and torrential rain.
Kaohsiung, a key port city in the storm's path, urged residents to stay home and avoid coastal and mountainous areas. Officials recalled the devastation caused by Typhoon Thelma in 1977, reinforcing precautionary measures.
More than 10,000 people were evacuated, particularly in the south and east. The storm's impact prompted widespread caution, harking back to previous typhoons. Taiwan's defence ministry has mobilized over 38,000 troops as the island braces for Krathon's landfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
