Royal Enfield Reports 11% Increase in September Sales

Royal Enfield reported an 11% year-on-year increase in total wholesale units for September, reaching 86,978 units. Domestic sales rose by 7%, and exports nearly doubled compared to the same period last year. CEO B Govindarajan attributed the growth to recent product launches, including the popular 2024 Classic 350.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:36 IST
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced a significant 11% year-on-year increase in total wholesale units for September, reaching 86,978 units.

In September 2023, the company dispatched 78,580 units. Domestic market dispatches rose by 7% year-on-year, climbing to 79,326 units from 74,261 units in the previous year, Royal Enfield stated.

Exports showed remarkable growth, jumping from 4,319 units last September to 7,652 units last month. ''We have registered steady growth in the month of September owing to our recent launches. The 2024 Classic 350 has continued to solidify its iconic status and popularity among riders and has been performing well,'' Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

He added that as the company continues to innovate and deliver a pure motorcycling experience, momentum will accelerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

