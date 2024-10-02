Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune Claims Three Lives
A helicopter belonging to Heritage Aviation crashed in Pune's Bavdhan area, killing two pilots and an engineer. Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare was scheduled to travel in the same helicopter later that day. The incident is under investigation, with initial reports suggesting fog as a possible cause.
- Country:
- India
A helicopter operated by Heritage Aviation tragically crashed in Pune's Bavdhan area, resulting in the deaths of two pilots and an engineer, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning.
Police have identified the deceased as Girish Kumar, Pritam Singh Bhardwaj, and Paramjeet Singh. The chopper, an Agusta 109, took off from the Oxford County Golf Course helipad and was en route to Juhu, Mumbai, when it crashed around 7.40 am, catching fire after impact.
Firefighting teams were dispatched immediately. Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare disclosed he had been slated to use the same helicopter, which was hired by the Nationalist Congress Party, for his travel later in the day. Preliminary investigations point to fog as a possible factor, but a detailed inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- helicopter crash
- Pune
- Heritage Aviation
- deaths
- pilot
- engineer
- fire
- investigation
- fog
- Sunil Tatkare
ALSO READ
Innovative BioCNG Solution By GPS Renewables and STEER Engineering
Tragic Explosion in Firozabad Firecracker Factory Claims Five Lives, Injures Eleven
Roma Fires Daniele De Rossi Amidst Winless Start
AIP President Engineer Rashid to File Suit Against Sajad Lone Over Jail Allegations
Man Apprehended for Allegedly Trying to Set Elderly Woman on Fire in Vrindavan