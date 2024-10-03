Left Menu

FAA Ends Enhanced Oversight of United Airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has concluded its review of United Airlines, lifting the enhanced oversight that was put in place for the Chicago-based carrier due to earlier safety incidents. The FAA found no significant safety issues in its final assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:27 IST
FAA Ends Enhanced Oversight of United Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday that it had completed its review of United Airlines and concluded the enhanced oversight process for the carrier to add aircraft and services.

The FAA stated that the review didn't identify any significant safety issues. The scrutiny began in March in response to a series of safety incidents earlier in the year, aimed at ensuring the airline's compliance with safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024