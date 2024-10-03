FAA Ends Enhanced Oversight of United Airlines
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has concluded its review of United Airlines, lifting the enhanced oversight that was put in place for the Chicago-based carrier due to earlier safety incidents. The FAA found no significant safety issues in its final assessment.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday that it had completed its review of United Airlines and concluded the enhanced oversight process for the carrier to add aircraft and services.
The FAA stated that the review didn't identify any significant safety issues. The scrutiny began in March in response to a series of safety incidents earlier in the year, aimed at ensuring the airline's compliance with safety regulations.
