Left Menu

Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon's Unusual Path

Taiwan is preparing for Typhoon Krathon, a weakening storm that has already caused two fatalities. Kaohsiung, a major southwestern port city, is expected to bear the brunt as the island shuts down flights and financial markets. Authorities warn of potential torrential rains and storm surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 07:55 IST
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon's Unusual Path

Taiwan is on high alert as Typhoon Krathon approaches, prompting a shutdown of flights and closure of financial markets for a second consecutive day. The typhoon, down to a category 2 storm, has already claimed two lives on the island.

Krathon is expected to make landfall near Kaohsiung, a city of nearly 2.7 million people, where residents are taking shelter against winds exceeding 160 kph. The government warns of severe rains and storm surges coinciding with high tide.

As the storm approaches, Taiwan's fire department reports two casualties due to torrential rains. The typhoon is projected to weaken further by Friday, affecting travel and causing service suspensions on domestic and international flights as well as on the high-speed rail line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024