Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon's Unusual Path

Taiwan is on high alert as Typhoon Krathon approaches, prompting a shutdown of flights and closure of financial markets for a second consecutive day. The typhoon, down to a category 2 storm, has already claimed two lives on the island.

Krathon is expected to make landfall near Kaohsiung, a city of nearly 2.7 million people, where residents are taking shelter against winds exceeding 160 kph. The government warns of severe rains and storm surges coinciding with high tide.

As the storm approaches, Taiwan's fire department reports two casualties due to torrential rains. The typhoon is projected to weaken further by Friday, affecting travel and causing service suspensions on domestic and international flights as well as on the high-speed rail line.

