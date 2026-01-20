Left Menu

Safety First: Adif Imposes Speed Limits on High-Speed Rail

Following a deadly train collision, Spanish rail operator Adif has temporarily reduced train speeds on the Madrid-Barcelona line due to reported track irregularities. The safety measure affects nearly 150 km of track and aims to prevent further incidents until maintenance checks are completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:26 IST
Spanish rail operator Adif announced Tuesday that trains on the Madrid-Barcelona high-speed line will temporarily operate at reduced speeds. This precautionary measure covers nearly 150 km following reports of track irregularities.

The speed restriction comes just days after a tragic collision between two high-speed trains in Adamuz, southern Spain, claimed at least 41 lives. An Adif spokesperson emphasized the move is for safety, noting that drivers detected bumps on the tracks.

Maintenance teams are scheduled to inspect the tracks overnight, and if no issues persist, the speed restriction may be lifted, according to the spokesperson.

