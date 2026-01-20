Spain's High-Speed Rail Disaster: A Nation Reels

Emergency services in Spain intensified their efforts on Tuesday to access the worst-hit carriages of a high-speed train crash, using cranes to recover the remains of those missing in a disaster that has now claimed at least 41 lives.

This incident, marking the first deadly accident on Spain's expansive high-speed rail network, occurred on Sunday evening near Adamuz in Cordoba province, approximately 360 km south of Madrid. Preliminary investigations suggest that a faulty rail joint may have caused the derailment and subsequent collision between two trains.

Rescue teams continue to face obstacles at the remote crash site, accessible only by a single-track road. As authorities work tirelessly, the nation waits for confirmation of the final death toll and King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to visit survivors and families of the victims.

