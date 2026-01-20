Spain's High-Speed Rail Disaster: A Nation Reels
Emergency services in Spain are dealing with the aftermath of a high-speed train crash, the first-ever deadly accident on Spain's rail network, near Adamuz, Cordoba. With 41 confirmed dead, rescue efforts continue amidst difficult access conditions. King Felipe and Queen Letizia plan to visit the disaster site.
Emergency services in Spain intensified their efforts on Tuesday to access the worst-hit carriages of a high-speed train crash, using cranes to recover the remains of those missing in a disaster that has now claimed at least 41 lives.
This incident, marking the first deadly accident on Spain's expansive high-speed rail network, occurred on Sunday evening near Adamuz in Cordoba province, approximately 360 km south of Madrid. Preliminary investigations suggest that a faulty rail joint may have caused the derailment and subsequent collision between two trains.
Rescue teams continue to face obstacles at the remote crash site, accessible only by a single-track road. As authorities work tirelessly, the nation waits for confirmation of the final death toll and King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to visit survivors and families of the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karachi shopping mall fire death toll climbs to 26
Karachi shopping mall fire death toll climbs to 26
Death toll from Guatemala gang attacks rises to nine police officers
Death toll in Spanish train collision rises to 40 as authorities fear more bodies could be found
MP: Death toll in January 18 Jabalpur car hit-and-run accident mounts to five, say officials.