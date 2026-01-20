Tragedy on Spain's High-Speed Rails: Investigating the Deadly Crash

Rescuers in Spain employed cranes and heavy machinery to access the site of a catastrophic train crash, one of the worst in European history, as they worked to recover missing persons amid a confirmed death toll of 41. The accident occurred on Spain's high-speed rail network near Adamuz, Cordoba.

Emergency service crews and regional government officials reported that heavy machinery worked overnight to address the wreckage, which included a state-owned Alvia train and a privately operated Iryo train at the site of a 4-meter embankment. Cranes joined the effort to aid in lifting debris.

Transport officials and investigators are examining a broken rail joint as a potential cause of the crash, though they caution that the evidence is only part of the complex investigation process. Survivor accounts underscore the tragedy, with scenes of chaos as passengers tried to escape to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)