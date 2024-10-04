Petroleum Wagon Derailment Causes Disruption on Delhi-Mumbai Route
A goods train carrying petroleum derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, causing no injuries but necessitating careful handling to prevent hazards. Efforts are underway to restore train traffic. An investigation aims to uncover the derailment's cause.
A significant disruption occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line when three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night.
Despite the severity of the incident, no injuries were reported. Immediate precautions have been taken, especially due to a leaking wagon, as confirmed by the Divisional Railway Manager, Rajnish Kumar. The railway team is focused on preventing any potential accidents while resuming normal train operations.
Authorities are actively working on clearing the scene to ensure the swift restoration of services on affected routes. An investigation has been launched to determine the reasons behind the derailment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
