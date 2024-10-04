Global Evacuation Plans from Lebanon: Nations on Standby

In light of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, nations across the globe are mobilizing contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon. While no nation has launched a full-scale military evacuation so far, many are chartering aircraft and outlining strategies for potential emergency extractions.

Australia is reportedly organizing hundreds of airline seats for evacuations and has mobilized military aircraft to nearby Cyprus to facilitate the process. Authorities are advising the estimated 15,000 Australian nationals in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available. Similarly, Canada is collaborating with Australia on evacuation plans that include the potential use of commercial vessels.

European countries, including France and Germany, are also implementing their contingency frameworks, with France considering an evacuation route through Turkey. Over in the Mediterranean, the British government has chartered flights and deployed additional troops to Cyprus, preparing for possible scenarios that require immediate action. The U.S. has also stationed troops in Cyprus to assist with airlift operations, ensuring the safety of Americans in Lebanon.

