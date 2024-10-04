Left Menu

Global Evacuation Plans from Lebanon: Nations on Standby

Countries worldwide are drafting contingency plans for evacuating citizens from Lebanon amid escalating conflict. While no large-scale military evacuations have occurred, plans involve flights, ships, and cooperation between nations. Key players include Australia, Canada, France, and the U.S., focusing on air and sea routes for safe repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 01:38 IST
Global Evacuation Plans from Lebanon: Nations on Standby
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, nations across the globe are mobilizing contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon. While no nation has launched a full-scale military evacuation so far, many are chartering aircraft and outlining strategies for potential emergency extractions.

Australia is reportedly organizing hundreds of airline seats for evacuations and has mobilized military aircraft to nearby Cyprus to facilitate the process. Authorities are advising the estimated 15,000 Australian nationals in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available. Similarly, Canada is collaborating with Australia on evacuation plans that include the potential use of commercial vessels.

European countries, including France and Germany, are also implementing their contingency frameworks, with France considering an evacuation route through Turkey. Over in the Mediterranean, the British government has chartered flights and deployed additional troops to Cyprus, preparing for possible scenarios that require immediate action. The U.S. has also stationed troops in Cyprus to assist with airlift operations, ensuring the safety of Americans in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024